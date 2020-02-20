The Hills' Jason Wahler Admits to "Another Slip" in His Sobriety

Jason Wahler continues to be open and honest about his journey with sobriety.

On this morning's all-new Daily Pop, The Hills: New Beginnings star joined Dr. Drew Pinsky for a special edition of Therapy Thursday.

While discussing his battle with sobriety, Jason revealed to E! News' Justin Sylvester and Melanie Bromley exclusively that he recently had "another slip."

"Today I am doing phenomenal, but in an effort of honesty and transparency, since [appearing on Just the Sip] I had another slip," Jason explained. "What keeps me going is the honesty, the transparency, and being vulnerable. By expressing vulnerability, it creates humility and lets people know they are not alone when this stuff does happen."

Dr. Drew added, "Jason is an inspiration and miracle…I look at the slips as just learning opportunities for you. The problem is when people slip and just stay out or they start bs'ing and confiscating…This man remains my guiding light. And this is what people don't understand. They say he's not staying sober. No, this is a sober dude that is struggling with more and more tender issues as he gets deeper into his sobriety."