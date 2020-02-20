Kate Middleton's Brother James Shows Public Support for Her Work As a Royal

Kate Middleton's latest project to help kids has the full support of her little brother James Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge recently helped launch an initiative focused on early childhood development: The "Five Big Questions on the Under 5's" survey, aimed at generating conversation surrounding the importance and long-term impact of early childhood development." On Thursday, James, 32, posted on his Instagram page a photo of himself as a kid, standing with their family's pet bulldog Gibson and posted a rare public message of support for his sister's work as a royal.

"This isn't a post about dogs...brace yourselves....BUT it's in huge support of my wonderful Sister's 'Early Years' initiative to ask '5 big questions on the under fives,'" he wrote. "if you have 5 minutes & live in the UK join the biggest conversation on early childhood. Like me even if you don't have children, your own experiences will help invest in the future of the next generation."

Kate, 38, recently gave a rare podcast interview to talk about the initiative, her own childhood and raising her and husband Prince William's three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.