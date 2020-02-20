Nikki Bella Bares Her Baby Bump (and Abs!) to Celebrate 16 Weeks of Pregnancy

Nikki Bella is one hot mama to-be!

The pregnant Total Bellas star bared her growing baby bump on Instagram Thursday to celebrate a sweet milestone. "Hi my little baby 16 weeks today!" the 36-year-old WWE star shared with a midriff-baring selfie. "Hi my little one oh I love you so," She also posted in her stories.

Artem Chigvintsev's future wife donned a red long sleeve top and casual sweatpants for the gallery of pics. The sports star and E! personality looked gorgeous while showing off her changing body, but one thing that has remained the same? Her buff physique!

"Abs still here that's crazy," one fan pointed out.