Amy Schumer Shares a Hilarious (and Totally Free) Parenting Hack

Amy Schumer has a parenting hack just for you.

The comedian, who welcomed her first child, son Gene, in May, took to social media on Wednesday with a brief announcement. 'We posted a parenting hack on my YouTube channel. Let me know your thoughts please!" she told fans and followers.

Over on YouTube, the Emmy Award winner appeared in the clip explaining what exactly she and husband Chris Fischer had come up with for their little one.

"This is our first YouTube video…we want to give our advice about parenting because we've learned so much," she said. "Our first advice tip is a good toy for a baby around 7, 8, 9 months old and it is exactly free and what it is is a box."

The star demonstrated how they decorated the box, noting you'll want to clean it out and "make sure there are no staples in it." Their box featured blankets, pillows and an egg crate layered underneath—a feature Office alum Jenna Fischer loved.