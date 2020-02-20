Ben Affleck Gets Emotional Talking About Alcoholism, Divorce and His Kids

Ben Affleck continues to open up about his longtime battle with alcoholism and the way it's affected his family, adding that he doesn't want his kids to pay for his sins.

In 2018, Affleck underwent his third rehab stint in 17 years (and second in three years), after ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who shares two daughters and a son with him, staged an intervention. He publicly relapsed again last October; he was videotaped looking intoxicated outside a Halloween party. The footage ended up on TMZ and went viral.

"I really don't want my children to pay for my sins," Affeck, 47, told ABC News' Diane Sawyer in an emotional interview, parts of which were released on Thursday. "Or to be afraid for me, which is one of that hard parts of being the child of an alcoholic. You think, 'What if my dad gets drunk? What if he does something stupid? What if he ends up on TMZ, and it's on my newsfeed and other kids see it?'"