Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Explains Decision to Become Adult Entertainer

Mikaela Spielberg is opening up about her headline-making new career.

The 23-year-old daughter of acclaimed director Steven Spielberg, who adopted her with wife Kate Capshaw, has spoken out about her aspirations to become an adult entertainer. In a new interview with The Sun, Mikaela explained that she is hoping to do "erotica," described by her as "pictures and videos for private customers or for the public, if that ever arises."

She also shared that she is hoping to get a dancing license to do what she "loves most" in her spare time and "make money from it, which is dancing essentially."

Per The Sun, Mikaela lives in Nashville with her 47-year-old fiancé. "The reason I don't want to do anything outside of solo stuff is because I feel like it would be a violation of my boundaries and my relationship with my significant other," she explained.