Criminal Minds Series Finale Does Some Reminiscing Before Breaking Up the Team

Criminal Minds has come to an end, after one last battle with a horrifying unsub.

Everett Lynch (Michael Mosley) has been haunting the BAU since season 13, slicing off women's faces and leaving them behind like a present no one asked for, and he returned to terrify us all once again for the final two episodes.

By the end of the first hour, he had seemingly blown himself up, alongside his mother and six agents who were about to descend upon the house he was in. The explosion also caused Reid to fall and hit his head, which turned out to be worse than anyone first thought.

At the beginning of episode two, Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) had passed out in his apartment, and began hallucinating the return of people from his past, including Gideon (Mandy Patinkin), Hotch (Thomas Gibson), Morgan (Shemar Moore), and Maeve (Beth Riesgraf).