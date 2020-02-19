Criminal Minds Series Finale Does Some Reminiscing Before Breaking Up the Team

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Feb. 19, 2020 8:31 PM

Criminal Minds

CBS

Criminal Minds has come to an end, after one last battle with a horrifying unsub. 

Everett Lynch (Michael Mosley) has been haunting the BAU since season 13, slicing off women's faces and leaving them behind like a present no one asked for, and he returned to terrify us all once again for the final two episodes. 

By the end of the first hour, he had seemingly blown himself up, alongside his mother and six agents who were about to descend upon the house he was in. The explosion also caused Reid to fall and hit his head, which turned out to be worse than anyone first thought. 

At the beginning of episode two, Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) had passed out in his apartment, and began hallucinating the return of people from his past, including Gideon (Mandy Patinkin), Hotch (Thomas Gibson), Morgan (Shemar Moore), and Maeve (Beth Riesgraf). 

The Final Season: Kirsten Vangsness Reveals Favorite Criminal Minds Behind-the-Scenes Memories

Eventually the rest of the team not only realized Lynch hadn't killed himself and went to check on Reid at the same time, getting him to the hospital where he remained unconscious, with the occasional seizure. In his head, he was hanging out with Maeve, but he eventually did wake up. 

Lynch, meanwhile, went after Krystall (Gail O'Grady), and the team went after Lynch, who negotiated himself a private plane. 

After he shot Rossi (Joe Mantegna), the whole team shot the plane, and the plane then blew up with Lynch inside. 

That left the door open for some happy endings, mostly in the form of a party at Rossi's house to celebrate Penelope's (Kirsten Vangsness) new job, and the show ended with her turning out the lights and closing her door for the last time. 

Weigh in on the finale in the poll below! 

Criminal Minds Series Finale
What did you think of the Criminal Minds finale?
68.5%
31.5%

Criminal Minds aired on CBS. 

