Relatively Nat & Liv's Natalie Halcro Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Welcome to the world of motherhood, Natalie Halcro!

The Relatively Nat & Liv star had a big announcement to share with fans and followers Wednesday afternoon. As it turns out, the NAT & LIV fashion designer is officially a mom.

"Welcome to the world Baby Girl. My heart is so full," she shared on Instagram from the hospital room.

Natalie's baby girl is named Dove and she arrived into the world on February 4. And yes, she already has a special Instagram account run by her proud mom. "Hello world," Dove's first post read with a closeup of her face and precious baby lips. Awww!

"I'm in love already!!!! And ummmm you look so amazing!!!!" Kim Kardashian wrote in the comments section. Khloe Kardashian added, "How are you this perfect right afterwards?!?! Wow she's such an angel!!!!!!!! May God bless you both always."

Paris Hilton, Khadijah Haqq McCray, Olivia Pierson and other close friends also congratulated the new mom online.

Shortly after Thanksgiving, Natalie surprised fans when she announced her pregnancy. In fact, the reality star revealed at the time that she was already seven months along.