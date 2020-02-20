Spring 2020 Denim You Need

We all have our favorite threadbare jeans, a denim chambray shirt that's your go-to fave, or a well-worn jacket you might've had since high school. But isn't it time for a denim upgrade?

With a new season comes new opportunities to shop, and that means a chance to breathe some new life into your wardrobe. What better way to do that than with new denim that's destined to become your new fave? From longline jackets to super stylish flares to chic overalls that will uplevel your fashion quotient, now'd the time to grab these fab denim finds.

Shop our picks below, but don't blame us if you want to buy them all...

Slim Demi-Boot Jeans

With just the right amount of give and a figure-flattering cut, get the best of both worlds with these straight-leg jeans featuring a little bit of flare at the end. They have a slight crop, an easy-fit high waist, and look equally great with sandals or boots.

Spring 2020 Denim You Need
$128 Madewell
The Flare

Embrace the flare trend in these dark wash jeans with the perfect amount of drama, paired with a gap-proof contoured waistband that hangs on without cutting in, and won't show a whale tail when you bend n' snap. And they come in sizes 00 to plus size 24.

 

Spring 2020 Denim You Need
$169 Good American
Rae Denim Button-Back Blouse

Who says denim is only for jeans? This pretty blouse begs to differ. It's a little bit boho, so it'll work for casually romantic looks, but also tailored enough to look sharp with a good pair of dress pants. Plus, a good square neck is always flattering.

Spring 2020 Denim You Need
$210
$158 Anthropologie
1980'S Balloon Women's Jeans

They say everything old is new again, but we're not complaining when it comes to these 80s-inspired jeans. Are they high-rise? You bet. With a billowy, pleated front? For sure. And a tapered leg? Totally. Wear them with your Member's Only jacket and a popped-collar Polo tee.

Spring 2020 Denim You Need
$98 Levi's
The Perfect Vintage Jean

Speaking of vintage, these might be considered "mom jeans," but you'll still be in with the cool kids if you wear 'em. They're high-rise and tapered like the 80s jeans, but with a touch of a crop cut and stretch, so you're more into the 90s. And you know what they say: nostalgia is chic.

Spring 2020 Denim You Need
$135 Madewell
The Wide Leg Jean

Everlane is known for making damn good denim. Hop on the bandwagon with a pair of their fan favorite flares. They're high rise with a lengthening cut, the right amount of spandex for a little bit of give, and higher-set back pockets to make your butt look amazing.

Spring 2020 Denim You Need
$78 Everlane
Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Sure, you could get a regular denim trucker jacket for your wardrobe, but what's the fun in that? This one with a cheetah-print sherpa collar is a step up, with welt side pockets, an elongated hem and relaxed fit, and quilted sleeves to keep you warm.

Spring 2020 Denim You Need
$128
$75 Levi's
Good Waist

And while we're on an animal print kick, will you look at these? The leopard print on sage is stunning, but they've also got a high rise waist-shaper, and the overall pair benefits from a super-stretch and sculpting combination of cotton, elastane and elasterell.

Spring 2020 Denim You Need
$175 Good American
Peggy Denim Duster Jacket

Nothing says you have to go with the stereotypical denim jacket for spring. Case in point? This chic duster with a longline silhouette, front-patch pockets, and an open front that makes it casual enough for brunch, but dressy enough for the boardroom.

Spring 2020 Denim You Need
$180 Anthropologie
The Denim Button-Front Pencil Skirt

Here's another "could work for work, could work for casual" staple that belongs in your wardrobe. The pencil cut with the A-line shape is flattering, the buttons add a little visual interest, and it's made from premium Japanese denim to last season after season.

Spring 2020 Denim You Need
$65 Everlane
315 Shaping Boot Cut Jeans

Make it bootcut, but better with curve-contouring, tummy-slimming denim that lifts your butt and lengthens your legs. Magic? Maybe. But these ultra-soft mid-rise high-stretch jeans will make you a believer.

Spring 2020 Denim You Need
$60 Levi's
Denim Kimono Jacket

You could get a classic denim jacket, or you could try something new with this kimono jacket, with dolman sleeves and an open front. It's the perfect light layering piece for when the cold weather lets up a little, but there's still some crispness in the air.

Spring 2020 Denim You Need
$138 Anthropologie
The Denim Short

No, it's not too early to think about shorts. Yes, you should get these ones. Why? They have a slightly relaxed fit and a raw hem, so you can wear them rolled or unrolled depending on your mood. As if they won't become your summer staple (when summer comes... it's coming right?).

Spring 2020 Denim You Need
$58 Everlane
Straight-Leg Overalls

Been on the fence about denim overalls? Let these pull you over. They have old-school style, with straight legs and an easy fit, but they're also super chic thanks to their worn-in look. Plus, they're 100% cotton, so you know they're gonna last.

Spring 2020 Denim You Need
$148 Madewell

