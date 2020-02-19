Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Being Told She Didn't Have a ''Runway Body''

Model behavior!

Take one look at the runways during Fashion Week, scroll through the pages of any magazine and you'll see none other than Gigi Hadid.

The 24-year-old star is dominating the fashion industry, with a killer pose and catwalk at a time.

However, her supermodel status wasn't an easy journey, especially in the beginning.

Speaking to i-D magazine for its Spring issue, which she's a cover star for, Gigi opened up about the first designer to cast her in a runway show, how her career goals are evolving and the little things that make her happy.

"[Jean Paul Gaultier] was the first designer that let me walk on a runway in Paris, it was in his last ready-to-wear show," she told the publication of her experience in 2015. "At the time, I was still starting out in my career, I was coming out of high school, I still had my volleyball body."