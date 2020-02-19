Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Bikini Photos Taken By Kanye West During Tropical Getaway

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 19, 2020 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kim Kardashian

Instagram/Kanye West

Kanye West can add photographer to his long list of accomplishments!

Over the Valentine's Day weekend, the Grammy winner and his wife Kim Kardashian took a tropical trip to Cabo together. On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a series of photos taken by her husband. In the sexy snaps, Kim can be seen striking a pose in a bikini while on a beach with her beau.

"Valentine's Surprise Getaway," Kim wrote, giving Kanye photo credit.

A source previously told E! News that Kanye, 42, was in town for a few days working on music, and Kim, 39, flew in to Cabo to meet him at the last minute on Friday evening.

"She was taken to a private villa where she met Kanye," the insider shared. "They had a very quiet two-night stay at their private villa."

The source also revealed that the couple enjoyed massages from a masseuse and had their meals prepared by a chef at the house.

Photos

Kanye West's Most Extravagant Gifts for Kim Kardashian

"It was relaxing and peaceful," the insider added. "They never left and just enjoyed one-on-one time."

After spending time together in Cabo, the couple flew to Chicago on Sunday for the 2020 NBA All-Star game.

While there, the parents of North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West, were spotted getting cozy as they sat courtside. The couple was even caught on the kiss cam, and Kim leaned over to give her husband a sweet peck on the cheek.

It was just days ago that the superstar couple attended a few 2020 Oscars after-parties. While out and about, Kim and Kanye were spotted spending time with Kylie Jenner, as well as celeb pals like Brad Pitt.

This May will mark Kimye's sixth wedding anniversary, and it seems like they're stronger than ever!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories , Kardashian News , Couples
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.