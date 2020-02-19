Nikki and Brie Bella Slam Rumors They Underwent IVF to Be Pregnant Together

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are body slamming this rumor.

Last month, the reality stars and twin sisters announced the unexpected big news that they are both pregnant and, to top it off, are due just a week and a half apart. Brie is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan while Nikki has her first on the way with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

And, as much as fans are surprised by the personal news, so were the sisters themselves.

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie told People "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

Apparently, some think the sisters not only planned to be pregnant together, but also underwent IVF together. The siblings tackled the reported rumors on their podcast, The Bellas Podcast, and completely shot down any claims that this was planned, that they went to a fertility doctor together and that they did in vitro fertilization at the same time.