Millie Bobby Brown Reflects on Media Scrutiny, "Sexualization and Unnecessary Insults" on 16th Birthday

Sweet 16! Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating a milestone birthday today.

That's right, today marks the Stranger Things star's 16th birthday. In honor of the special day, Millie has taken to Instagram to share a message about kindness with her fans. In her post, Millie noted that the last few years in the public eye haven't been easy for her.

"ya girls 16 :) 16 has felt like a long time coming," the Netflix actress began her post. "i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed."

"the last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me," Millie told her followers. "but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change."