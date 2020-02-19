Save My Skin's Dr. Emma Faces a Tough Challenge When a Patient Resists Her Eczema Treatment Plan

Meet Louise. The 28-year-old is seeking the help of Dr. Emma Craythorne on TLC's Save My Skin because of a skin condition that has taken over her life.

Louise used topical steroid creams for years to treat her eczema, but became anxious about how the continued use would affect her. She went cold turkey on the medication and her skin became so red, raw and painful that she stays in her house. Is she suffering from topical steroid withdrawal? That's what Dr. Emma hopes to find out.

"Things are not as good as I thought they were going to be," Louise explains in the exclusive clip above.

"It makes me feel really sad for her, that she's put so much of her life on hold, for something that I know is not going to give her the results that she wants," Dr. Emma says.