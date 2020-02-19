Nikki Reed Helped Make Jenna Dewan's Engagement Ring: All the Details

Jenna Dewan said yes!

After more than a year of dating, the famed dance pro is engaged to her Tony-winning boyfriend, Steve Kazee. The pair confirmed the special personal news on social media late Tuesday with a photo of the two kissing and a noticeable ring on Dewan's left hand.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," the Flirty Dancing host wrote on Instagram.

While "Congratulations!" are certainly in order, so is a closer look at Dewan's new sparkler.

"Jenna Dewan's engagement ring features what may be the most romantic of the fancy diamond shapes: a marquise cut," jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley told E! News. Per her estimate, the diamond appears to be 2.5 carats in a yellow gold pavé halo setting and could retail for around $50,000.