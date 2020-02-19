Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Role-Play To Keep Their Romance "Fresh" and "Exciting"

There's no denying Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's romance has won us over.

But to guarantee their love remains a slam dunk, the duo put in the work—in and out of the bedroom. "We do role-play," the retired NBA superstar admitted on Tuesday night's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "We keep it fresh. We try to keep it exciting because you get into a routine sometimes and you be like, ‘Tomorrow.' And then tomorrow goes to two months when you ain't getting no action, we we got to do role play."

And they don't take this, well, role lightly. "We go out at night," he admitted. "We be strangers and I get into character." Indeed, there's playful hair pulling and a lot of spontaneity. "Sometimes I'll be like, ‘Yo, go ahead, take your clothes off and walk down the street,'" Wade joked. "Let's take it back to Rodeo Drive, baby."