Caroline Flack's Cause of Death Revealed

Just four days after her tragic passing, Caroline Flack's cause of death has been confirmed.

According to the coroner, the former Love Island host died by suicide by hanging, multiple British outlets report. The 40-year-old was found unresponsive in her East London home on Saturday. "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February," her family said in a statement to the Press Association. "We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

It was later revealed that, the previous night, an ambulance was called to her house. "We were called shortly after 22:30 on February 14 to a residential property," a London Ambulance Service spokesperson told E! News. "Crews attended and, following a clinical assessment, the person was not taken to hospital. Due to patient confidentially we cannot comment further."

Following the devastating news, touching tributes began pouring in for the late star. While her ex Harry Styles wore a black ribbon to the 2020 Brit Awards seemingly in her honor, pal Russell Brand wrote an essay to express his grief.