Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Sports Large Hoop Earrings in New Photos

If there was ever a time to buy a new pair of dramatic hoop earrings, it's now.

Stormi Webster is inspiring fashionistas to buy this statement piece after debuting gold hoops with her name emblazoned across them. She sported the glitzy jewelry items in one of her mom, Kylie Jenner's, Instagram photos, which has racked up at least 4.7 million likes in three hours. The two-year-old modeled the earrings in a set of five photos where she wears a white tank top, white basketball shorts and a pair of Nike tennis shoes.

Stormi's fit immediately drew applause from celeb friends like Paris Hilton, Hrush Achemyan and more.

But, of course, with the praise comes a fair share of criticism. One user pointed out in the comments, "She could easily yank her earrings off while playing and really hurt her ears, or stretch them really badly. It's not about the style or the fact that she's wearing hoops, it's the danger of it."