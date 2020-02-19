Happy Pisces Season! See Which Celebrities Share the Sun Sign

Happy Pisces season!

If you were born between Feb. 19 and Mar. 20, then it's time to celebrate alongside some of Hollywood's most famous faces who are also a Pisces.

There are plenty, and any fan of the Zodiac won't be surprised by that either since the typical attributes of the water sign (being idealistic, kind, compassionate and vulnerable) overlap with the personalities of many artists.

Pisces are often dreamers, making them a natural fit as actors, singers, directors and performers. They will put their all into their passions, like Jon Hammwho kept at acting until he booked his big role on Mad Men at 36 years old.

There are also plenty of A-listers on this list who wear their heart on their sleeve in their art, like Camila Cabelloand Justin Bieber, or just in their day-to-day like the ever-charming Drew Barrymore.

Basically, you are in great company!

Check out the Pisces stars below!

Millie Bobby Brown, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

We'll catch the Stranger Things actress back in action when the Netflix series returns for its fourth season.

Birthday: February 19

Rihanna

iamKevinWong / PhotoGroup / MEGA

Rihanna

Our fingers are crossed that the singer will finally gift us with new music for her birthday.

Birthday: February 20

Sophie Turner, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

John Shearer/Getty Images for PEOPLE

Sophie Turner

The queen of the North will be eating cake for two on her birthday, as the star is expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas.

Birthday: February 21

Drew Barrymore

Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore

The iconic actress recently thanked her fitness trainer for helping her become her "best self," inspiring us to also find a fitness studio that does the same!

Birthday: February 22

Emily Blunt, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Emily Blunt

We're loudly celebrating the Quiet Place star, who also is on the March cover for Marie Claire.

Birthday: February 23

Chelsea Handler, Amfar Inspiration Gala, Los Angeles, 2016

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Chelsea Handler

The hilarious host turns 45 this month and recently toured after the release of her latest book Life Will Be the Death of Me.

Birthday: February 25

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Rashida Jones

John Shearer/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

You can celebrate the Parks and Recreation alum's birthday soon, as the entire series will be available to stream when NBC's app Peacock launches.

Birthday: February 25

Justin Bieber

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber

Did you know that the "Yummy" singer got discovered from YouTube?

Birthday: March 1

Kesha

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Kesha

Before she hit it big, the "Praying" songstress was an extra in Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl" music video.

Birthday: March 1

Rebel Wilson, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rebel Wilson

The Australian actress isn't just funny, she's also extremely smart and has a law degree.

Birthday: March 2

Daniel Craig, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Daniel Craig

The handsome Brit can be spotted in the latest Bond film No Time to Die this April.

Birthday: March 2

Chris Martin, 2019 Glastonbury Festival

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Chris Martin

While we know him as the lead guitarist in ColdplayChris Martin's band actually used to be a duo band called Pectoralz.

Birthday: March 2

Camila Cabello, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

The "Havana" singer was so dedicated to pursuing her craft that she dropped out of high school to pursue singing. 

Birthday: March 3

Jessica Biel, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel's most recent project, Limetown, was actually based on a horror podcast by the same name.

Birthday: March 3

Julie Bowen, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julie Bowen

The Emmy-award winning performer learned how to speak Italian after spending a year abroad in Florence while in college.

Birthday: March 3

Eva Mendes, Fashion Police widget

New York & Company

Eva Mendes

The actress, who has a collection with New York & Company, recently told E! News that she would perform again if the right role comes along, making us demand that someone in Hollywood should make that happen ASAP.

Birthday: March 5

Tyler the Creator, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Tyler, the Creator

The rapper finally took home his first Grammy award this January for his album Igor.

Birthday: March 6

Bryan Cranston, 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Bryan Cranston

The Emmy-winning actor popped up on our screens again recently when he starred in a Mountain Dew ad that recast the Breaking Bad actor as the terrifying Jack Torrance from The Shining.

Birthday: March 7

Jenna Fischer, White House Correspondents Association Dinner

REX/ Shutterstock

Jenna Fischer

If you miss The Office, have no fear! Jenna Fischer's Office Ladies podcast walks through every episode and it's the perfect listen if you're nostalgic for the series.

Birthday: March 7

Oscar Isaac, Golden Globes Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Oscar Isaac

Fans who miss seeing Oscar Isaac on their screens won't have to wait long, as the actor is in the upcoming film Dune.

Birthday: March 9

Brittany Snow, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Brittany Snow

This past Valentine's Day, one of our favorite rom-coms to throw on was Someone Great, which co-starred the Pitch Perfect actress.

Birthday: March 9

Carrie Underwood, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood

Aww! The country music queen recently shared a funny story that, on a homework assignment, her son wrote down that his mama's job was to "wash the laundry" and that he thought she was 70 years old.

Birthday: March 10

Jon Hamm, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Jon Hamm

The Emmy-winning actor famously had said that he moved to Los Angeles with only $150 to his name to pursue his dreams. Clearly, that bet paid off.

Birthday: March 10

Olivia Wilde, Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Oscar Party

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Olivia Wilde

In case you missed it, last year the brilliant actress made her directorial debut with the acclaimed Booksmart.

Birthday: March 10

William H. Macy, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

William H. Macy

The Shameless actor dated his now-wife Felicity Huffman on and off for 15 years before the two finally tied the knot, making their romance one of the cutest love stories in Hollywood.

Birthday: March 13

Ansel Elgort, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Ansel Elgort

The Baby Driver actor is also a trendsetter, having set Twitter ablaze when he stepped out at the 2020 Golden Globes with a shimmery eye shadow look.

Birthday: March 14

Eva Longoria, 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images

Eva Longoria

If you think that Eva Longoria has great taste, great news! The actress shared her Valentine's Day gift ideas with E! and you can still scoop up the goodies.

Birthday: March 15

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Instagram

Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian is too cute with his daughter, Dream, and just recently posted an adorable video of his little one learning the lyrics to Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road."

Birthday: March 17

Rob Lowe

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Rob Lowe

The Parks and Recreation star has returned to our TV sets with his latest show, 9-1-1: Lone Star

Birthday: March 17

Queen Latifah, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Beauty

John Photography/Shutterstock

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah was born Dana Elaine Owens but picked out her stage name "Latifah" after perusing a book of Arabic names when she was eight years old.

Birthday: March 18

Bruce Willis, March Celebrity Birthdays

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bruce Willis

The movie star actually lost part of his hearing after filming Die Hard thanks to the film's loud explosives.

Birthday: March 19

Ruby Rose, The Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Ruby Rose

Fans of Ruby Rose can rejoice because the star is the lead in the CW's Batwoman, which debuted this past fall.

Birthday: March 20

