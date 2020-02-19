How Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Devoted Themselves to Becoming His Daughter's Fiercest Allies

Dwyane Wade can recall each salient detail.

His now-12-year-old daughter Zaya (with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches) had spent nearly the whole of her life working through questions about her personal identity. She felt certain she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community, though she wasn't entirely sure what that meant, not necessarily feeling as if she was meant to live as a gay man.

So when she landed on her answers, sitting the family down for an intense discussion, they were ready to listen. "Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, 'Hey, so I want to talk to you guys,'" Wade shared during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week. "'I think going forward I am ready to live my truth. I want to be referenced as 'she' and 'her.' I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.'"

Having put in a considerable amount of research, he elaborated yesterday on Good Morning America, "She went down a list and said, 'This is how I identify myself. This is my gender identity. I identity myself as a young lady. I identify as straight trans because I like boys.'"