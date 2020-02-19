Which of 90 Day Fiancé's 40 Couples Are Still Together?

TLC's 90 Day Fiancé has given viewers seven seasons of drama. Seven seasons of tears. And seven seasons of happy endings? Not so fast. Not every couple who makes it down the aisle on the K-1 visa...and even sometimes the ones that do don't last.

With 90 Day season seven just wrapped—the two-part "The Couples Tell All" aired on Sunday, Feb. 16 and Monday, Feb. 17—it's time to take a look at the 40 couples who have all televised their courtship and see who has made it last. And keep in mind we're just talking about 90 Day proper, not 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? or 90 Day Fiancé: Just Landed.