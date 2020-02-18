Harry Styles Appears to Honor Late Ex Caroline Flack at the 2020 BRIT Awards

Harry Styles is mourning the loss of his late ex.

On Tuesday, the "Adore You" singer stepped out on the red carpet at the 2020 BRIT Awards donning a brown suit layered over a purple sweater, but it wasn't his outfit that got people's attention. On his lapel, the 26-year-old performer wore a black ribbon, typically a symbol of mourning. It is thought that the star wore it in tribute to British TV host Caroline Flack, who he previously dated.

Flack, a former Love Island and X Factor presenter, committed suicide and was found in her east London flat on Saturday, an attorney for her family confirmed. She was 40 years old.

"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February," her family said in a statement. "We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us."