Lizzo's Hershey's Chocolate Dress at the 2020 Brit Awards Will Give You a Sweet Tooth

Lizzo doesn't just have the "juice"...

The 31-year-old star brought fun, flirty and fabulous fashion to the 2020 BRIT Awards with a drool-worthy lewk (quite literally).

For the star-studded event, which she's nominated for, Lizzo walked the red carpet looking like a snack in a Hershey's chocolate dress by Jeremy Scott for Moschino.

Aside from the fact that the floor-length gown featured the iconic Hershey's logo, it also included a barcode and the nutritional value.

However, that wasn't the only thing about Lizzo's ensemble that made our mouths water. She accessorized with an equally sugar-inducing clutch.

The "Truth Hurts" songstress held a flashy chocolate bar-inspired purse by Judith Leiber. Not only was it decked out in diamonds, but "100%" was slapped across the design, which was a nod to Lizzo's chart-topping song.

All in all, Lizzo's ensemble was a chef's kiss!

"The best kind of chocolate," she captioned her Instagram, alongside a photo of her sashayed across the red carpet.