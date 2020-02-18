The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Looks Suitably Dramatic in First Promo

Could love and music make the perfect duet?

That's the somewhat nonsensical question being asked by the first promo for The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, the spinoff none of us were asking for but we're all definitely going to watch later this spring.

The new show takes 20 men and women who are also musicians and hopes they might fall in love with each other in the midst of some singing and songwriting, probably. It's hard to tell from the promo exactly how this will work, but there is singing, and JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are there for some reason, and lots of people are crying. Someone's even smashing a guitar.

"Music is a great gateway to love," Chris Harrison says, whatever that means.

Music also appears to be a great gateway to drama, but thankfully there's no sign of Jed Wyatt, the most dramatic musician in recent Bachelor memory.