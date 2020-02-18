Are These 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Couples Still Together?

90 Day Fiancé season seven is over—and not every couple made it down the aisle.

Of the eight couples featured on the mothership series of TLC's hit reality TV franchise, two did not say "I do" while cameras followed them for season seven. One might not even be together! The sagas of Anna and Mursel, Robert and Anny, Angela and Michael, Mike and Natalie, Michael and Juliana, Blake and Jasmin, Tania and Syngin and Emily and Sasha came to a close (for now), so it's time to check in after the two-part reunion. Have viewers seen the last of them? There's always 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and maybe even 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way for those who didn't get married.

So, how successful was season seven? Are the couples who didn't tie the knot still in a relationship?