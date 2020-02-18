Are These 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Couples Still Together?

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 18, 2020

90 Day Fiancé season seven is over—and not every couple made it down the aisle.

Of the eight couples featured on the mothership series of TLC's hit reality TV franchise, two did not say "I do" while cameras followed them for season seven. One might not even be together! The sagas of Anna and Mursel, Robert and Anny, Angela and Michael, Mike and Natalie, Michael and Juliana, Blake and JasminTania and Syngin and Emily and Sasha came to a close (for now), so it's time to check in after the two-part reunion. Have viewers seen the last of them? There's always 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and maybe even 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way for those who didn't get married.

So, how successful was season seven? Are the couples who didn't tie the knot still in a relationship?

Below, get the lowdown on the statuses of these reality TV couples as of the taped "The Couples Tell All" special.

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Blake and Jasmin

Status: Married

Despite Jasmin's dislike of Blake's friends and drinking, they got married and...are happy? Who knows, they hardly had any screen time.

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Emily and Sasha

Status: Married

They walked down the aisle and out of Emily's sister's apartment.

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Tania and Syngin

Status: Married

With time running out, these two got hitched with matching tattoos. But at the reunion, their differences were on full display as they discussed having kids. Will Syngin ever come around to the idea? Will it cause a split?

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Robert and Anny

Status: Married

At the reunion, Robert admitted married life hasn't been easy for the two, but they're working on it.

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Angela and Michael

Status: Together

Michael's visa was denied, but Angela is determined to make their relationship happen and bring Michael to the United States.

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Anna and Mursel

Status: Married

Despite calling off the engagement and Mursel's return to Turkey, the couple made their way back to each other with not a moment to spare—they wed with just hours left to go on Mursel's 90-day K-1 visa.

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Michael and Juliana

Status: Married

After tying the knot, Juliana revealed her friends and family back home no longer speak to her, but she is closer than ever with Michael's ex-wife Sarah.

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Mike and Natalie

Status: Working on it.

Their time in front of the 90 Day season seven cameras ended with Mike and Natalie both not ready to give up on their relationship, but not quite sure where to go next.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

