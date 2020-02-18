Kelly Clarkson Has the Best Advice for Anyone Who's Being Criticized for Their Weight

Kelly Clarkson needs to put this motto on a billboard.

The songstress and daytime talk show host delivered a major dose of self-empowerment to Twitter on Sunday night while echoing a tweet from Valerie Bertinelli.

The situation began on Twitter when Food Network Kitchen promoted the TV personality's upcoming live appearance on the Food Network Kitchen's app. Bertinelli took notice of a tweeted response that read, "Awwww, so chubby,"

"Wow. Someone is always there to remind me to tidy up my negative thoughts some more," she tweeted along with a screenshot of the comment. "Thank you for reminding me I'm so much more than my body. Have a blessed day."

Then, Clarkson weighed in with another boost of positivity. "True power is recognizing the projection of others negativity & punching it square n the face w/all the positive, remarkable, intelligent, beautiful light that seeps from ur pores," the performer tweeted. "Pity people that speak ill of others because while some of us r dancing, the others r too afraid."