John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh Spark Engagement Rumors

Are John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh engaged?

The couple sparked speculation after the wrestler's leading lady was spotted with a ring on that finger on Monday.

Eagle-eyed fans saw the rock in question during the duo's recent outing in San Diego, Calif.

"John Cena [was] spotted today at a carnival in Mission Beach, San Diego with Shay Shariatzadeh right behind him with huge engagement ring on her finger....They were very affectionate," one eyewitness told E! News. "She was grabbing onto his arm the whole time and the ring was def on her left hand."

A social media user also posted a picture of Cena at Belmont Park that only fueled the rumors.

Another eyewitness spotted the couple at a local hotel.

"John was with a shorter lady with brown hair," the second eyewitness told E! News. "She had a huge rock on her left hand! They were definitely holding hands, that's when I noticed him walk by."

Some followers also wondered if the WWE star's recent Instagram posts were cryptic clues. Just a few days ago, Cena shared a picture of a man holding a giant heart that read, "Say yes."

"Stone cold sweethearts," the image also read.

In addition, Cena posted another picture of what appeared to be a bride and groom dancing in a park.

Neither Cena nor Shariatzadeh have commented on the speculation.