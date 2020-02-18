You'll Totally Adore Lizzo's Latest Harry Styles Cover

Lizzo and Harry Styles are the joint gift that keeps on giving.

The end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 were pivotal moments for fans of the blockbuster performers as Styles covered Lizzo's platinum hit "Juice" and then the two performed it together the following month. However, the musical magic had only just begun.

Now, the songstress has returned the favor by covering his recent single, "Adore You," for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. After being released on Monday, the clip has already garnered more than 500,000 views and captures the songstress as she puts her unique spin on the breezy, contagious song while supported by backup vocals and instruments, including her own.

About two minutes into the track, Lizzo breaks out her famous flute for a brief solo before picking back up with vocals to powerfully belt out the finale.