See the Moment V.Unbeatable Won America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

There are some new Champions on the block. America's Got Talent: The Champions season two crowned a new winner in the Monday, Feb. 17 finale after some stiff competition. Warning, spoilers follow!

Dance group V.Unbeatable lived up to their name and took home the top spot. The group, originally from America's Got Talent season 14, took the top spot over trapeze act Duo Transcend. They were previously from America's Got Talent season 13.

When asked by judge Heidi Klum how they felt after winning, a member of the group simply said, "So amazing!"

The Mumbai-based dance group competed in the Indian dance series Dance Plus and gained notoriety. In the United States, guest judge Dwayne Wade gave them the Golden Buzzer during season 14 of AGT.