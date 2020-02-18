90 Day Fiancé Reunion Ends With Mike and Natalie Airing Their Dirty Laundry

Now, with him back in the United States, they're sort of at an impasse. Mike said he respects and supports Natalie's religious beliefs. Are they together? Natalie said she couldn't speak for him, but she's "not out of this relationship."

"It's kind of on hold, but there are a lot of fears on my side and a lot of doubts," she told reunion host Shaun Robinson and the other assembled cast members.

"I have hope," Mike said. "It's tough…we do have problems."

Asked again if she loved him, Natalie took a long pause before answering. "I'm cautious. I don't want to go through another divorce," she said. "There was a moment where he hurt me a lot and Michael knows…I have feelings for Mike, but let's say I love myself more."