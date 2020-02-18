Taylor Swift's “The Man—Live From Paris” Music Video Will Empower You to Conquer All

There's no doubt about it: Taylor Swift hustled, put in the work. And no one questions how much of this she deserves.

Early this morning, the superstar once again proved her unbelievable talent in a new music video for "The Man." The performance—from her City of Lovers concert in Paris last fall—finds the 30-year-old up on stage, lit up with just a single spotlight. As she plays the acoustic guitar, the audience cheers along to the feminist anthem. "I'm so sick of running as fast as I can / wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man," she confidently belts out. "You know that I'm so sick of them coming out me again / ‘cause if I was a man then I'd the man / I'd be the man."

Swift—she casually just won the NME Award for Best Solo Act in the World—began teasing the video on Monday, just two weeks after releasing a lyric version of the powerful tune from her album Lover.