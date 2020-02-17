Hannah Brown Jokes About Dating App Struggles After Debating Return to The Bachelorette

Valentine's Day may be over, but Hannah Brown is still hoping Cupid strikes.

Over the long holiday weekend, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant took to Instagram Stories to share a personal update about her search for love through dating apps. As it turns out, it's not as easy as you think.

"Guys, I don't know if you know this but I was the Bachelorette and I can't get on Raya. I've been on the waiting list for months now," she shared. "I'm done. Christian Mingle here I come."

Hannah added while laughing, "I might not be allowed on Christian Mingle at this point but Jesus still loves me." LOL.

As Bachelor Nation fans know, Hannah didn't have the best of luck with her final two guys on the show. She quickly broke things off with her winner Jed Wyatt and a second chance with runner-up Tyler Cameron proved to be unsuccessful.