90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Reunion Had Surrogate Secrets, Divorce Talk and More

90 Day Fiancé assembled the season seven couples for the annual reunion with Shaun Robinson and…it was pretty tame. Probably because Angela and Michael only had one tiny part in the reunion and it was when she told the crowd that they had sex 38 times over her two-week stay in Nigeria.

Seriously, that's all they said. As for the rest of the couples…

Michael and Juliana

Since the wedding, Juliana and Michael's ex-wife Sarah have become incredibly close. Juliana said she is her best friend in America and like a sister to her, which she said is important to her since her friends and family back home have cut her off.

Regarding their divorce, Michael said he felt like he couldn't be free with Sarah and was partying and traveling excessively. But Sarah said she gave him his freedom. He maintained the only infidelity was emotional infidelity.