Shaquille O'Neal Opens Up About Kobe Bryant's ''Special'' Bond With His Kids

It's a bittersweet night for those who knew and loved Kobe Bryant.

On Sunday, sports' biggest stars celebrated the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend at the United Center in Chicago.

During the final game, many took a moment to pay tribute to the late Lakers star, including Jennifer Hudson, Common, Magic Johnson, Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal.

Speaking to E! News' Rocsi Diaz, O'Neal reminisced about his favorite moments with the legend and how special this year's NBA All-Star weekend was.

"Just him taking the time to talk to my kids," O'Neal expressed about his close relationship with Kobe off the court. "Unfortunately, for me, even though I was a great player, I'm not my kids' favorite player... For [Kobe] to take the time to text my babies, check up on them... It was special."

He added that he tried to do the same for Bryant's daughters.