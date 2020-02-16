Robert Pattinson Says He Smells Like a Crayon

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 16, 2020 2:31 PM

We're going to need Kristen StewartFKA twigs or any one of Robert Pattinson's ex-girlfriends to corroborate this one...

In an interview with Allure magazine, posted on Saturday, the 33-year-old Twilight alum and star of the upcoming film The Batman describes the, er, colorful way he smells.

"Lots of people tell me I smell like a crayon," he said.

Pattinson was then asked, "Like you're made of wax?"

"Yes!" he replied. "Like I'm embalmed."

Pattinson, who was recently described as the "most handsome man" in the world according to science, was also asked, "What's it like to be superlatively hot?"

"It's weird," he said. "I never was really up for the good-looking-guy roles, because I've always been quite awkward when meeting people. My Harry Potter role was a good-looking guy, and it was a shock that it was quite easy to get. And then in Twilight, [Edward is] beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. When I turned up for the audition, I had done a job where I'd dyed my hair black, but I had an inch and a half of roots, and I had waxed my body. And then I had a few months where I'd been drinking beer all day, so I had this hairless, chubby body. I looked like a baby with a wig on."

"After I did Twilight, [my friends said,] 'Oh, you're posing all of the time,' and I'm like, 'What are you talking about? I'm just standing. And none of you thought I was good-looking two years ago!'"

Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne in Matt ReevesThe Batman. Last week, the director stared the first teaser image for the film, showing the actor in his Batman mask and suit.

The Batman is set for release on June 25, 2021.

