Adele Gives Rare Performance at Her Best Friend's Wedding

What are best friends for??

Adele officiated her pal Laura Dockrill's wedding to The Maccabees musician Hugo White at the Mason's Arms pub in London on Saturday. She later grabbed a mic and performed songs such as her breakout single "Rolling In The Deep" and the Spice Girls' "Spice Up Your Life," as seen in Instagram videos posted by guests, including Chernobyl actor Robert Emms. The bride, partygoers and fellow singer Florence Welchalso joined Adele onstage.

Dockrill wore a long floral dress and the groom sported an outfit that included a black embroidered jacket. Adele wore a white short sleeve shirt over a green and white floral maxi skirt, large gold hoop earrings and her long blond hair swept in a ponytail.

She and Dockrill, an author and illustrator, grew up together. Adele's song "My Same," featured on her album 19, is about her.

Adele's set at the wedding marked a rare performance and even public sighting of the singer, who is notoriously private. Adele's most recent full concert took place at Wembley Stadium in London in 2017.