Queen Latifah Honors Kobe Bryant During Her 2020 NBA All-Star Performance

Queen Latifah proves why she's... well, the queen.

On Saturday evening, the legendary star commanded the stage at the 2020 NBA All-Star game with a stellar performance and touching tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

Before hitting the stage, Grant Hill introduced the Girls Trip actress, while also paying respects to David Stern and the Lakers icon, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in January.

"David Stern turned the NBA into what it is today," Hill said. "A league that uses the values of the game, like equality and respect, to bring people together."

"And like Kobe Bryant, David believed the power of our game to change lives...," he continued. "And while recognizing the tremendous loss we feel in our hearts, we know they would want us to keep our heads up and continue to play on. So, tonight, as we celebrate the game we all love, we'll reflect and rise together as one NBA family. Here to perform a song with that message in mind is my friend, the great Queen Latifah."