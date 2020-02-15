J.J. Watt Marries Pro Soccer Player Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas

J.J. Watt is officially off-the-market, y'all!

The Houston Texans defensive end has a lot to celebrate, especially now that he's married to pro soccer player, Kealia Ohai.

On Saturday, the two lovebirds tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in the Bahamas. For their destination wedding, many of the pair's nearest and dearest were in attendance.

In fact, North Carolina Courage and USWNT star Crystal Dunn took to social media to show off her friend's elegant bridal gown.

In the photo, the 28-year-old soccer star looks picture-perfect in a mermaid-style wedding dress.

And instead of wearing a typical strapless design, Kealia opted for a jewel-encrusted spaghetti strap piece, which featured a fully beaded and intricately embroidered bodice. Her tulle bottom appeared to be decked out in glitzy fabric and sequins.

While the newlyweds have yet to share details about their wedding celebration, the two certainly enjoyed their tropical getaway days leading up to their big day.