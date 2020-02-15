Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss Addresses Shooting at Her Restaurant

Kandi Burruss is breaking her silence on a tragic incident that occurred at her restaurant on Valentine's Day.

East Point police confirm to E! News that a male entered the Old Lady Gang restaurant on Friday night, and shot another male. Two bystanders were also shot during the incident, however, all injuries were non-life threatening, according to the police department.

According to affiliate WGCL, police don't have a motive for the shooting but they believe it was an isolated incident.

As Bravo fans know, the restaurant is owned by the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband, Todd Tucker.

On Saturday, Kandi took to social media to issue a statement over the shooting.

"My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different," she shared in a detailed message.