Britney Spears Is Spotted Wearing a Medical Boot During Rare Public Outing

Britney Spears is putting her best foot forward, despite her foot cast.

Recently, the 38-year-old star was spotted on a rare public outing.

She was photographed taking a stroll into a tanning salon in Los Angeles and spotted wearing a medical boot on her left foot.

For her afternoon appearance, the songstress opted for a casual ensemble that was perfect for the sunny weather. Spears donned a bright red button-up crop top, white shorts and casual sandals.

While it's unclear why Britney was wearing a medical boot, many are guessing it could be due to her active lifestyle.

Fans of the pop star know from her Instagram posts that she's an expert in fitness and loves the outdoors.

She's shown off her athletic abilities in many social media videos, which include an array of dancing clips, yoga poses, gymnastics and more.

Moreover, the pop star also recently went horseback riding with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.