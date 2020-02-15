Nicky Jam Is Engaged to Model Cydney Moreau

Nicky Jam isn't the "amante" anymore.

The 38-year-old old reggaetón singer, whose real names is Nick Rivera Caminero, is engaged to his love Cydney Moreau.

The two, who met on the set of Nicky's "Atrévete" music video in 2019, are ready to take their romance to the next level.

Making the engagement even more romantic? The "X" singer proposed on Valentine's Day.

"El mejor san Valentín de mi vida te amo @cydrrose que duremos hasta viejitos soy el hombre más feliz del mundo y eso no lo cambia nadie," the Puerto Rican star shared on Instagram, alongside a video of the heartwarming moment he proposed to the 25-year-old model.

His post translated to: "The best Valentine of my life. I love you. I hope we last until we're old. I'm the happiest man in the world, and no can change that."

"Yes x a million," Cydney shared on her page. "I love you so much. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Best day ever."