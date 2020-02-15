Sex and the City's Lynn Cohen Dead at 86

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 15, 2020 8:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lynn Cohen

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Sex and the City star Lynn Cohen has died at age 86.

The actress, who played Miranda's Ukrainian housekeeper and nanny Magda in the hit HBO series and movies, passed away on Friday, her rep confirmed to E! News.

"Beautiful Lynn Cohen. Miranda's dear and necessary Magda. Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration. RIP X, SJ," Sarah Jessica Parker, who played main character Carrie Bradshaw, wrote on Instagram.

Willie Garson, who played her BFF Stanford, commented with a series of red heart and crying emojis.

Cohen, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, began her onscreen acting career in the '80s, when she also made her Broadway debut in a revival of the play Orpheus Descending. A decade later, she mostly starred in small films and also began a recurring role on Law & Order as Judge Elizabeth Mizener.

The actress' big break came in 2000, when she joined Sex and the City. She also notably played Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in the 2005 film Munich.

In recent years, she appeared on shows like Nurse Jackie, Damages, The Affair and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In 2013, she played Mags in the movie The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

Cohen is survived by her husband, Ronald.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Death , Sex And The City , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.