Jenelle Evans Sounds Off on David Eason Relationship Rumors

Jenelle Evans is setting the record straight.

On Friday, the Teen Mom alum spoke with E! News about the status of her relationship with David Eason, noting that the two have not reconciled despite reports claiming that they had. In her interview, she also shared that she's "sick" of the speculation around their relationship and their lack of privacy.

"Nope, not right now," she said, confirming that they are not back together. "Just co-parenting. No one knows anything and I'm sick of everyone trying to guess my life. I have no privacy no matter what I do." As for those living together rumors, Evans, who is mom to Jace Evans, 10, Kaiser Griffith, 5, and Ensley Eason, 2, added, "No, he lives at the North Carolina house that we own together. I still have my apartment."

Back in October 2019, Evans announced that she was divorcing Eason after two years of marriage via social media, where she shared that she had started to "look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes."