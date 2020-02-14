Justin Timberlake Sends Love to Jessica Biel on Valentine's Day With Throwback Photo

Justin Timberlake is revisiting the first year of his relationship with Jessica Biel.

In honor of Valentine's Day, the "My Love" singer took to social media to share a throwback photo of him and Biel from the early days of their romance. Along with the picture, Timberlake sent a sweet message to his wife of seven years.

"Throwback to our first year together. It ain't hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know," Timberlake captioned the Instagram post. "I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy Love Day, y'all!!"

Biel also shared an adorable picture for Valentine's Day, posting a photo of Timberlake and their son, Silas.

"My valentines," Biel captioned the post. "Love you guys to the [moon]."

These posts from Biel and Timberlake come a little over two months after he publicly apologized to his wife, after being photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright.