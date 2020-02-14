Wendy Williams Apologizes for Saying Gay Men Should "Stop Wearing Our Skirts and Our Heels"

Wendy Williams is facing backlash.

On Thursday, the talk show host made offensive comments during The Wendy Williams Show about gay men who wear skirts and heels.

While on the topic of Galentine's Day, the unofficial holiday inspired by the hit show Parks and Recreation where women celebrate their female friendships on the day before Valentine's Day, Williams addressed the male audience members that were applauding her sentiments.

"If you're a man and you're clapping, you're not even a part of this," she said. "You don't understand the rules of the day. It's women going out and getting saucy and then going home. You're not a part."

Williams continued, "I don't care if you're gay. You don't get a mense every 28 days. You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through."