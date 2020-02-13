See Robert Pattinson as The Batman in Dramatic First Teaser

Matt Reeves/Twitter
by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Feb. 13, 2020 3:51 PM
Matt Reeves/Twitter
It's the moment everyone's been waiting for.
Director Matt Reeves finally revealed the first images of Robert Pattinsonin the iconic Batman suit. Of course, the movie has only just begun filming so fans weren't able to see the Twilight star in all his glory, but the brief teaser shared on Twitter was enough for fans to know that the Brit fills out the suit well.
As far as the Batsuit goes, it's very similar to the one sported by Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan's three films. The only noticeable difference is that this Batsuit looks decidedly more gritty and rough around the edges.
Overall, it seems the passionate fan base approves of Reeves' vision of the iconic comic book character. Moreover, they seem to be looking forward to the dark and almost suspenseful approach he's taking to a film that's been recreated multiple times.
However, there will still be many months till fans can see the finished project on the big screen.
Matt Reeves/Twitter
At the end of May 2019, news broke that the Twilight alum had landed the special gig of playing Bruce Wayne / the Caped Crusader in The Batman. Nicholas Hoult, Armie Hammer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson were also rumored contenders for the role. But alas, it's R-Patts who gets to don the famed Batsuit.
Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
In the middle of October, E! News confirmed that the actress was stepping into the iconic shoes of Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) for The Batman film. Zoe seemingly commented on the news after Jason Mamoa shared the announcement on Instagram. "I'm so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN," he wrote. "Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear."
She responded, "LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on."
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
The writer, director and producer will lead the way when it comes to The Batman remake. While no official production start date has been set, insiders tell multiple outlets that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Back in September 2019, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Westworld star is in negotiations to play Commissioner Gordon, the classic ally to the Dark Knight.
Ken Ishii/Getty Images for Disney
Colin is in talks with Warner Bros. to take on the role of The Penguin, the studio confirmed to E! News in early November. Two months later, the film's director also confirmed the news with a gif of Farrell, "Wait—is that you, #Oz?" he tweeted, referring to the villain's real name Oswald.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Warner Bros. announced on October 17 that the former Little Miss Sunshine star had joined the film as the classic villain known as The Riddler. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paul's version of the character will be named Edward Nashton, the man who in the comics later goes by the name Edward Nygma and adopts the villainous persona.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Around the same time as Colin, reports also emerged claiming that Andy was in talks to play Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman. These talks are yet to be confirmed by Warner Bros.
