The Best Movies to Watch If You Are Single This Valentine's Day

Table for one, please!

Today is Valentine's Day, obviously. Between the heart-shaped chocolates, bouquets of flowers and mushy posts on Instagram, it's impossible to ignore that love is in the air...for some people.

If you are single (or, as Emma Watson would say, "self-partnered") there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday, and one of the best is with a good movie.

Whether you are downright pissed at Cupid today or wanting to get all up in your feelings because you're a hopeless romantic at heart, there is a perfect film to complement your plans tonight.

We also know some of you are celebrating Galentine's Day, and have rounded up some of the best flicks out there that prove your friendships are just as important as finding "The One."

So, silence those texts from your mom asking when you're going to find someone and kick back with a bowl of popcorn!