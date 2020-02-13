Watch Astronaut Christina Koch Reunite With Her Dog After a Year Apart

Welcome back to earth!

Astronaut Christina Koch just made her return to earth after a record setting 11-month journey in space, and her dog LBD—which stands for Little Brown Dog—was very excited to see her. The astronaut posted a sweet video on her Twitter of the moment when she was greeted by her dog after returning home. "Not sure who was more excited," she wrote. "Glad she remembers me after a year!"

The cute moment caught on camera shows the moment her dog was waiting at the door up until Koch walked through and was greeted by the exciting jumping up and down. The astronaut deserved the very warm welcome, considering she just made history for the longest space mission ever by a woman.

"This journey has been everyone's journey," she wrote on Twitter upon her return. "Thank you to all involved in the success of our mission, and for giving me the opportunity to carry everyone's dreams into space. I'm filled with gratitude to be back on the planet!"