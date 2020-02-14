Will 90 Day Fiancé's Tania and Syngin Divorce Over Wanting Kids?

The pressure is on for 90 Day Fiancé season seven's Tania and Syngin.

In the exclusive sneak peek from "The Couples Tell All" reunion special, Syngin admits he's undecided about taking the next step in their relationship after getting married: kids.

"I am still very indecisive when it comes to having a child. When I have a s--tty job, I choose I'm not going to do that job anymore and I'll go. But, like, if I have a child, I might just have to do that s—tty job," Syngin told host Shaun Robinson.

So, when would he be ready?

"I can't say that because I don't know when I will feel settled down or the right time," he said. "It's something we still bump heads about."