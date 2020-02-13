Vanessa Bryant Announces Change to Kobe Bryant's Mamba Foundation to Honor Daughter Gianna

"There is no #24 without #2."

Vanessa Bryant is honoring the legacy of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant. It's been almost three weeks since the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. Kobe and Gianna were two of nine people who lost their lives in the tragic crash on Jan. 26. Since that time, family, friends and fans have been paying tribute to the basketball star and his daughter, sharing heartfelt stories and messages about the father-daughter duo.

After reading the many tributes, Vanessa took to her Instagram to thank everyone for the support.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time," Vanessa, who also shares daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri with Kobe, wrote to her Instagram followers. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them."